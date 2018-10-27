Posh’s weird choice at Sydney cafe

AS one of the most famous women in the world Victoria Beckham is no stranger to fine dining at fancy restaurants.

But it seems during her stay in Sydney Posh Spice has developed a taste for the simpler things in life - namely Australian carrots.

Fresh Blend owner Katrina Magill said the Beckham family have visited her health food cafe, located in the exclusive harbourside suburb of Mosman, every day since arriving in Sydney.

On Friday, David stopped by to pick a single carrot for his wife, who was waiting in a car outside, and some acai bowls for the boys.

"David said that his wife absolutely loves the carrots in Australia - and his only request was that I peel it," Ms Magill told the Mosman Collective.

"So I cut it up into carrot sticks, popped it into a cup - and he took it out to the car where she was sitting!"

Despite being one of the most high-profile families in the world the Beckham family's trip to Australia has been decidedly low key.

Apart from David, Cruz and Romeo climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tuesday, the family have shunned over sights in favour of playing tennis, abseiling, quad biking and visiting a nail salon.

The Beckhams are in Sydney to attend the Invictus Games, for which David is an ambassador. However, the trip has been overshadowed by speculation about the couple's marriage.

Victoria was reportedly left in "floods of tears" after David described their marriage as "hard work" and "complicated" in an interview with The Sunday Project.

"When Victoria was given the heads up on Wednesday about David's interview, she was absolutely devastated," a friend told The Sun.

Victoria was reportedly left in ‘floods of tears’ over David’s interview

"She has no idea why he would say such insensitive things and publicly embarrass her like this.

"As you can imagine, it was as if a nuclear bomb had gone off in the Beckham household when she found out.

"She was in pieces and spent the next two days crying. To say it's not been the best of weeks is an understatement."