Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
News

Positive COVID case visited multiple shops in Orion

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Sep 2020 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited, including a number of shops at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

A positive case was at the shopping centre on Wednesday, September 2 and arrived at 12.25pm.

A full list of places they visited include:

Big W (between 12.33-12.42pm)

City Beach (between 12.42-12.59pm)

Woolworths (between 1.02-1.13pm)

Stacks Discount Variety (between 1.14-1.19pm)

A positive case then visited Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Orion from 4-4.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who has been to these locations at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

coronavirus ipswich orion springfield queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

