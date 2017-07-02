Positively helping toddlers to read

CHILDREN inspiring other children just starting out on their reading journey are proving a positive lesson in role modelling for Sunshine Beach State School.

Prep transition officer and teacher Tara Bruin took a group of students with a love of reading to the local Noosa Tewantin Playgroup before the break.

Working on the principle that if a bigger kid does something, chances are their younger counterpart will try it too, the young readers shared picture books to small groups of child care kids and their parents,interacting through play.

Tara said this experience gave the Year 4 students the opportunity to develop their expressive, vocal, literacy and presentation skills, as well as building confidence.

"For the toddlers, it gave them the opportunity to imagine themselves as future readers and to learn from an older peer in addition to adults in their life,” she said.

"Hopefully we planted a little seed - the love of reading and books - in these children.”

Playgroup co-ordinator Kate Lorback commended the Sunshine students on their manners and the way they related to the young children. Noosa Tewantin playgroup is run by volunteers and offers playgroup four days a week.

Sunshine Beach State School runs a variety of events through their Prep transition program. For more information, phone the school on 54746333.