Postcards pay off for fighter Lewis

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Lewis Sipp with one of his may well wishers.

WEARING his treasured Hawthorn AFL singlet signed by the Hawks players, Noosa's wonder "warrior” Lewis Sipp parades like a grand final winner under the triumphant archway of well-wishers' arms and gives a V for victory sign.

Score: Lewis 1 d Cancer 0.

The nine-year-old youngster has just won the game of his life after years of hard slog and determination - beating leukaemia with a world of help from his family, friends and well-wishers across who postcarded him from all parts of the planet.

Lewis's elated dad Jon has posted a home movie on social media, including the Postcards for Lewis of his last trip to hospital.

The Postcards site turned into an online lifeline of encouragement and support, started up to bolster the youngster's spirit and help give him a fighting chance.

Jon's simple message in this biggest moment of his son's life to date: "Big thanks Noosa locals” with a heart emoji thrown in as well”.

The post's script is straight from Lewis's big heart and is worthy of a top- shelf footy player:

"Well here it is... my last hospital treatment.

"I really want to thank everyone... from all the incredible big-hearted people who have supported me from all around the world... can't imagine getting to this point without all your love.

"Truly amazing, we all needed a crystal ball.

"Queensland Health staff, from the top to the bottom ... cannot thank you enough.

"My family and friends we did it.”

Lewis also thanked the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and the Hawthorn Football Club for their support.

"Thanks to all the musicians out there that I have used as soundtracks as backing music for my videos music has been a big part of my last three years' great distraction,” Lewis said.

"Special thanks to Auntie Anneka for starting this page for me and Dad for his continued efforts with the page, something truly special and unique I can look back on memories forever.

"Lots of love from me Lewi and family.”

Jon and his family have watched Lewis cry all sorts of tears from his relentless doses of chemotherapy after he was first diagnosed aged just six years old. But he always fought back.

Not being alone has played a big part in his recovery and his family has no doubts the postcards wishing him well from just about everywhere have been a telling tonic.

Two of the local social media posts in response to his last treatment were:

Nathan Schulze: "That's awesome guys for pulling through the pain and fixing your little man great job keep your chins up you should be very proud of getting through the hard struggle and making it to the end congratulations.”

Nathan Mclean: "Super stoked for you Lewis. Fantastic news for you and your awesome family.”