Potential damaging winds, storm to hit the Coast

WEATHER: Storms have been forecast this afternoon on the Sunshine Coast. Patrick Woods

THE Bureau of Meteorology is urging Coast residents to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon with the potential for a thunderstorm to bring damaging winds.

Duty forecaster Adam Blazak said patchy showers could be expected for most of today and there was the chance a storm or two could develop late this afternoon.

"We've had some light showers coming out of the west this morning and they'll likely continue throughout the day," he said.

"There is an opportunity that a thunderstorm will develop and it is worth keeping an eye on as there could be gusty winds.

"I'd recommend people secure their backyard furniture and what not, just in case."

Mr Blazak said despite today's drizzling showers, it was unlikely the Coast would receive a great amount of rainfall.

"You might be lucky to see 5mm at the best," he said.

"Most of the rainfall is headed towards the NSW border."

It's good news for those looking to enjoy a day at the beach tomorrow, however, with a fine day predicted after the showers clear by sunrise.

"If people are waking up tomorrow to a cloudy sky then it will certainly be clearing by mid-morning and turning into a blue sky," he said.

"Heading into Monday, it will be sunny conditions with a top of 22C."