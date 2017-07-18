Powell answers green tape reduction critics

FORMER LNP Environment Minister and Member for Glass House Andrew Powell has rejected Noosa councillor criticism of his introduction of green-tape reduction legislation.

Back in 2013, Mr Powell said the green-tape reduction slashed licences from 13,000 businesses to about 4000.

Mr Powell said then the move was not about lowering environmental standards or protection. This "common sense approach”, he said, meant businesses would still have to comply with the Environmental Protection Act and the Department of Environment would have compliance officers out on the ground to ensure businesses met their legal obligations.

When contacted by the Noosa News after Cr Brian Stockwell labelled the reduction as "stupid”, Mr Powell said if he was back in office he would not do anything differently.

Cr Stockwell and Cr Joe Jurisevic blamed the reduction for pollution levels at the Eenie Ck stormwater outlet.

"I think businesses have benefited and there has been minimal to zero impact on the environment,” Mr Powell said.

"This is the first instance I've heard of anywhere where there's flow-on effects of that nature. "Not knowing the industrial site well, I'd want to know what other companies or entities are working there.

The reason the green-tape reduction was applied to low-risk environmental businesses like workshops, like batching plants, is that the environmental risks are well-known, are easily mitigated or prevented.”

Mr Powell said it was therefore easy to confirm whether they (environmental protections) are being done or not.

He said these officers could then focus on the conditioning of these businesses and monitoring them "so they are not doing any harm to the environment”.

Mr Powell said any concerns should be reported to the pollution hotline.

"If there are examples, it's worth sharing them with the Department of Environment and Heritage.

"There is a pollution hotline and members of the public or councils should be availing themselves of that if they've got instances of pollution.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said: "It is always the responsibility of businesses and operators to abide by the law and the green-tape reduction laws did not reduce this responsibility.”

At some point one must be able to reasonably expect compliance if there is a genuine regard for the environment in the first place.”"