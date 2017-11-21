Power bills 'to ease off': ALP's Mark Denham

LABOR candidate for Noosa Mark Denham said the Palaszczuk Government would deliver a $2billion state-wide Affordable Energy Plan to help bring electricity bills down for Queensland households.

The election announcement by Ms Palaszczuk would ensure the Palaszczuk Government placed even more downward pressure on electricity prices from January 1.

Mr Denham said the Palaszczuk Government's Affordable Energy Plan would ensure typical Queensland households and small businesses wouldn't see any increase in their power bills above average inflation over the next two years.

He said this would be done by reinvesting all dividends from state-owned electricity assets to cut power bills while Queenslanders waited for Malcolm Turnbull's proposed savings that are yet to be modelled.

The Affordable Energy Plan's new initiatives include $20million for rebates of up to $300 to purchase an energy-efficient fridge, washing machines or air conditioner and $50 a year for every household bill over the next two years.