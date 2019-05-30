Power of positivity for tweens

WORDS: Life Coach Margit Cruice is holding I AM - The Power of Positive Self-Talk for girls aged 10-13 to teach them the power of their words.

WORDS: Life Coach Margit Cruice is holding I AM - The Power of Positive Self-Talk for girls aged 10-13 to teach them the power of their words. Contributed

MARGIT Cruice is using her 14 years experience as a life coach to guide young women during some of their most vulnerable stages of adolescents.

In April, Ms Cruice launched a program to help teenage girls flourish.

The one-day BEing Me workshop was designed for girls aged 13-17 to silence their inner critic and create a vision for their future self.

Following it's success Ms Crucie realised there was a niche opportunity to adapt a similar program for "tweens”.

"I had a few people asking me about my BEing ME course for younger girls,” she said.

"So, I decided to create a new program instead.

"This one is focusing on the power of our words and specifically teaching the girls how powerful their words are.”

I AM - The Power of Positive Self-Talk is a two-hour program specifically created for girls aged 10-13.

"The number one issue I've worked with women on, is the feeling of I am enough,” Ms Cruice said.

"Many women will have a theoretical understanding that this is true, however, they don't innately know it.

"I am wanting to assist young local girls so they don't grow up to feel this way.”

Knowing how words can impact the way a person feels, Ms Cruice said research and modern science is providing more insight on the impact self-talk can have.

"This isn't about using words as a band-aid, saying 'I am awesome' when you feel anything but awesome simply doesn't work.

"I am aiming to help the girls ... to know they are enough.

"I want them to understand how to use positive language to be more gentle with themselves, to listen more to their inner spirit than to what their friends say, and to face their future with a sense of joy.”

The course will run on Monday, June 3, at Tewantin's CWA Hall from 4-6pm.

"The sessions will be highly interactive with lots of fun activities.”

Places are limited, book at https://bit.ly/2wb9G1h.