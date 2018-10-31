Power play for Noosa's waste as MOU proposed with councils

The Cooroy Sewage Treatment Plant is one of Unitywater's assets that might benefit from organic waste power.

The Cooroy Sewage Treatment Plant is one of Unitywater's assets that might benefit from organic waste power. Brett Wortman

NOOSA organic waste may eventually be powering Unitywater sewage treatment plants as part of a regional response by three local governments to rising power costs and a desire to cut their carbon footprints.

Noosa councillors have voted unanimously to commit to a Memorandum of Understanding to partner with the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council and Unitywater to undertake a feasibility study into developing an organic waste processing facility.

This alliance would investigate the feasibility study with the eventual development costs possibly generated via the future waste levy to be introduced by the State Government.

Noosa Council acting CEO Alan 'Fox' Rogers this month attended a meeting and Unitywater where it was decided a best way forward was an MOU.

Council's waste manager Wayne Schafer said Unitywater incurs significant energy costs associated with the processing of sewage and sludge at its waste water treatment plants.

Mr Schafer said a regional plant could generate methane from anaerobic digestion of organic waste to power "resulting in ongoing savings in energy costs”.

This would also divert organic waste from landfill and reduce the council's waste levy contributions, while generating compost for possible sale.

"Past investigations into an organic waste solution for Noosa alone have resulted in high indicative capital and operational costs,” Mr Schafer said.

"This proposal allows us to consider sharing in these costs.”

Cr Joe Jurisevic said this was "an exciting way forward” that could provide other outcomes into the future.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said she really liked this move because it had a "win-win element” that would be good for all the participants for a collaborative effort.

Cr Brian Stockwell never thought the by-product of the sewerage treatment plant would be what brings Noosa and Sunshine Coast Council together.

"It's more than a lot of hot air. The methane suggestion has been around for a long time,” he said.

"The key to this is, will be, is it time that it's economical to do it at a regional processing scale. It's always been a great idea at small scales in developing countries.”

Cr Stockwell said he appreciated Unitywater adopting an innovative approach.

Cr Frank Pardon said this was an fantastic outcome.