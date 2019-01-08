Menu
Login
News

Power pole fire shuts Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

THE Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba was closed to traffic after a power pole caught fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a vegetation fire off the highway near Oakleigh Park Rd at Bowenville about 9.20am.

Crews extinguished the small fires believed to have been caused by a power pole which had caught alight.

The Warrego Highway was closed about 10.30am as a precaution due to concerns it could fall on passing traffic.

Firefighters left the scene about 11.30am.

Ergon Energy crews have been deployed to the incident.

bowenville ergon energy toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Wheels of life turning a new way

    Wheels of life turning a new way

    News New operator sought for school bus run

    Recycle for cash fail

    Recycle for cash fail

    News Container scheme causes confusion for Noosa residents

    Toad goes rogue on the river

    Toad goes rogue on the river

    News Show is back on ferry

    Local Partners