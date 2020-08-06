Powerball jackpots to $3 million

After $30 million was pocketed by three winners last week, tonight’s Powerball goes back to the start but is still nothing to sneeze at.

After $30 million was pocketed by three winners last week, tonight’s Powerball goes back to the start but is still nothing to sneeze at.

After a massive Powerball prize was collected last week, tonight's draw has gone back to $3 million.

Last week, Oz Lotto and Powerball resulted in three Australians pocketing a combined $30 million.

A young man from Sydney's west who pocketed $20 million in Thursday's Powerball jackpot vowed to share his winnings - and potentially "work harder".

He purchased his winning marked 50-game entry online at thelott.com, Australia's official lottery provider.

While he said he planned to spoil himself "a little", he also said he had no immediate plans to quit his job to enjoy his millions.

"There's certainly a lot to think about. I want to save some for the future and invest some too," he said.

"I don't know what I will do with work. I could take it easy or work harder.

"But one thing is for sure, I will certainly be taking some time off to enjoy life as a multi-millionaire."

The generous winner said he "can't wait" to share his cash with his loved ones and that he couldn't believe he had gone from "having little, to being insanely rich" overnight.

"I can't wait to help my family. I want to buy my parents a house," he said.

"I can't travel at the moment, but as soon as I can, I will be straight on a plane to Las Vegas.

"There will be a few little splurges when I first get the money. I want to buy a ski boat and there will be a new car."

Will you have an entry for tonight’s $2 million draw.

The massive prizes came just weeks after a North Sydney woman won a record $50 million Oz Lotto prize - the largest in a decade.

But the ticket was unregistered and the woman, who purchased her entry during a trip to the NSW south coast, failed to check her numbers for several days.

When she finally realised her good fortune and claimed her prize, she revealed it had been the first lottery ticket she had ever bought, describing the win as "beginner's luck".

Last month, a Victorian also took out the shared title of Australia's third biggest lottery winner after pocketing an $80 million Powerball jackpot.

But while many of us will likely fantasise about hitting the jackpot, spare a thought for a Northern Territory woman, identified only at Ms B, whose lottery ticket mistake cost her a $126 million Powerball win.

She selected the winning numbers for a massive Powerball jackpot, but was left virtually empty-handed after it emerged she had entered the wrong draw - a competition known as the THU Jackpot.

Instead, she scored just $15 with the Northern Territory Racing Commission confirming the devastating blow.

Originally published as Powerball jackpots to $3 million