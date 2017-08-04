Powerhouse of fashionistas ready to rock the catwalk

STEPPING OUT: This Saturday the Noosa Boathouse will become a Powerhouse of fashion and fun, with mums at the helm.

A FASHION show this weekend plans to prove power can walk in high heels, power can smell like perfume and power can wear a petticoat - because power comes from within.

Following the success of the first Powerhouse Collective fashion show driven by mums last year, the catwalk is being rolled out for another year with mums-in-business ready to strut their stuff on the runway.

This Saturday from 6pm, the Noosa Boathouse will host Powerhouse in a Petticoat, an evening of fashion, feminism and fire, raising funds to help local mums achieve their dreams with the Powerhouse Collective.

The Powerhouse Collective is a shared office space for mums to establish or grow their home businesses in a supportive environment.

The office on Thomas St has an attached volunteer-run creche, allowing parents to network with others without the distractions of working from home.

Event organiser Aimee Sherriff said the fundraising event was so popular last year, she'd brought it back for another year with a whole new style planned for the runway.

"Last year we had some of our amazing mums strutting the catwalk in a designer label,” Ms Sherriff said.

"They brought the house down with their flair and energy and we're so excited to do it again.”

Funds from the first fashion show were used to help open the new parents' business hub in Noosaville.

All funds raised at this next event will help the space to continue to operate.

"So far we have almost 40 working parents using the co-working space and the attached creche,” Ms Sherriff said.

"It's a great place for people to come and get stuck into their work, whether its growing their business or creating a new one.

"The Powerhouse is all about supporting and kick-starting parents in business.”

Style Edit Elite's Jacinta Emms and Hayley Stephen will perfectly style the models in stunning clothing - but the designer is yet to be revealed.

Local businesses Bungalow Hair and Makeup Artistry by Benita will do hair and make-up and event-goers will be treated to a stunning catwalk show.

There will be tunes from DJ Antix, drinks and canapes and an auction of local products and services.

"It's a great night out for everyone, from those who love fashion to those who like to support local business owners,” Ms Sherriff said.

"Everyone is welcome and last year we had lots of couples make a night of it. You don't want to miss an awesome locals' night out.”

The Powerhouse in a Petticoat fashion show will be held at the Noosa Boathouse tomorrow from 6pm.

Tickets are available now from eventbrite.com.au. VIP tickets have sold out, however general admission tickets are still available at $45 per person.

Powerhouse in a Petticoat

Fashion show empowering mums in business. Canapes, drinks, DJ music, auction and a designer label.

Saturday, 6pm.

The Noosa Boathouse, 194 Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

Tickets $45 and available here.