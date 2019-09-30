Powering on at Doonan Creek with plantings of green offsets

GREEN offsets will be sprouting along Doonan Creek Environmental Reserve as thousands of native trees and shrubs are planted to compensate for the clearing of a $100-plus million Energex transmission line.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham joined Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson and independent Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton at Doonan Thursday to inspect the first of four sites to benefit.

Dr Lynham said Energex and Sunshine Coast Council had partnered on the $1.5 million program, which will see a mix of tree planting and bushland regeneration in the council-held locations.

“This will mean significant ecological restoration work across the region to offset the necessary clearing for essential infrastructure,” Dr Lynham said.

“Construction of the 132KV powerline between Palmwoods and the West Maroochydore substation is underway with three of the eight sections of the project well advanced and full completion expected late 2020.

“The powerline project is supporting dozens of jobs and is critical to keeping up with the energy needs of a growing Sunshine Coast.

“The corridor required some clearing, but Energex is making a significant commitment to restoring and offsetting those environmental impacts with this joint initiative with council.”

The offset works will support up to six jobs during the planting period and then continue to assist with employment over the next five years.

Areas to benefit from the environmental restoration project include the Doonan Creek Environmental Reserve, South Eudlo Creek Environmental Reserve, Coes Creek Riparian Reserve and Paynters Creek Riparian Area.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said partnerships like this are one way of enabling the region to accommodate growth in a way that is sensitive to the natural environment and preserves the region’s lifestyle.

“Through both bush regeneration and revegetation, we will work with Energex to restore essential habitats for several threatened native species including koalas, tusked frogs and the Richmond birdwing butterfly. The restored vegetation in these reserves will also help to build habitat corridors.”

