‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act

A P-plate driver has narrowly avoided catastrophe after being caught on a truck's dashcam doing something seriously stupid and dangerous.

The shocking video shows the blue hatchback pull onto a two-lane road, right in front of a truck travelling at high speed.

The truck driver slams on the breaks but is unable to slow down fast enough and rams the back of the car, pushing the P-plater onto the median strip.

The car eventually skids to a stop.

Despite the terrifying circumstances, the driver appears to be unharmed.

He then tries to get out of the car without putting the handbrake on, almost letting the vehicle roll back into oncoming traffic and causing another accident.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Dash Cam Owner Australia Facebook page and has already been viewed over 129,000 times.

The driver pulled out right in front of the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

He was then forced onto the median strip by the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

Social media users flocked to the comment on the footage and berate the inexperienced driver.

"Two lanes and he pulls out in front of a fast moving truck?! Hand your license back," one person said.

Another wrote: "Bloody idiot … shouldn't have a license if they're going to be that stupid behind the wheel. Truck driver did well to not have a catastrophic incident happen."

"Lucky it just got pushed out of the way and didn't go under," one person added.

It is unclear where in Australia the incident happened.