Practise the art of chucking a sickie

EVER chucked a sickie when you were perfectly well? Yes? Well, Noosa CQU needs you.

And if you haven't, now is your chance to hone your technique.

Noosa residents from all walks of life are encouraged to volunteer their acting skills for CQU School of Nursing simulated patient program.

No prior experience is necessary as CQU is arranging a volunteer information session on Tuesday, June 20.

CQU clinical learning centre supervisor Cath Haug says participants at the volunteer information session can discuss their roles, expectations, costumes, make-up, feedback and debriefing.

"Our community actors are then given a character to suit them and a specific scenario to act out to provide a real-life experience for our third-year students," Ms Haug said.

"The university requires people across the adult age ranges, from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds ."

Email Ms Haug at c.haug@cqu.edu.au to volunteer and for details.