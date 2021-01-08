Praise be, this church hall is free

Rev. Tania Eichler from St Peter's Anglican Church is offering their old hall for free - if you come and remove it.

Ever wanted to own your own slice of heaven?

Now might be your chance with Saint Peter's Anglican Church offering up their old hall for free.

The hall has stood on the corner of Church St and Beach Rd at Maroochydore for more than three decades but now the time as come to find a new home for it.

Works are set to begin at the Parish of Maroochydore next month with the Church taking to social media to offer the well-loved building as a giveaway.

Reverend Tania Eichler has been with St Peter's Anglican Church for three years and said the building comes with a lot of love and history.

"St Peter's Church has been in Maroochydore for over 100 years," she said.

" They started meeting in a tin shed at Picnic Point and then a hall was built to help with outreach programs.

"Our hall has been the host of many outreach programs connecting young families, the elderly, all different ages with all different needs.

"It's been such a blessing to us and a lot of people in the community."

Rev Eichler said they have tried various means to sell and find interest to come and remove but to no avail.

"We did try to do all the obvious, go to the housing removal places but they because of COVID all of their lots are full so they couldn't take it and sell it for us," she said.

"We tried offering it to local groups, scouts, schools, other churches who had property.

"Some people were interested and then when they found out the cost of coming to remove it, they were like no.

Rev Eichler is hoping someone will come forward, with concerns the building will have to be demolished if a new home isn't found.

"This redevelopment has been in the pipeline for 20 years and we actually got approval at the end of last year," the Sunshine Coast local said.

"We're running out of time and we said 'rather than get a demolition, we'd rather give it away for someone to come and collect it at their own costs to take it and use it and it will be such a blessing for them.

"It has had so much love that I believe will find a home for it."

The Reverend said she sees potential for the hall to continue its service to the community.

"It could be changed, put onto property and made into multiple dwelling places for people who are homeless or people who are finding it hard to rent.

"At the moment, the rental prospects in the Sunshine Coast is really limited.

"It's beautiful, it has timber flooring, a kitchen and it's just a treasure.

"We'd hate to see it demolished, that would just be hard."

If you want to snap up this holy hall you can get in touch with St Peter's Anglican Church on facebook or by calling (07) 5443 2133.