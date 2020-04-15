Menu
OPEN AGAIN: The Noosa Heads surf club carpark has reopened after Easter but the national park carparks are still off limits.
Praise for Easter shutdown but park remains closed

Peter Gardiner
15th Apr 2020 6:30 AM
PUBLIC parking and Noosa's National Park will remain closed until the end of the month in a bid to limit people crowding into this popular tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

However access is again available after the Easter lockdown at the Noosa Heads Surf Life saving public carpark in Hastings St.

Noosa Police have thanked the local community generally for abiding by the long weekend parking restrictions with Inspector Jon Lewis reporting only a handful of infringements issued across Noosa.

And while local cyclist Gary Thompson said the Friday, Saturday and Sunday was "fantastic only a handful of cars in the Noosa carparks", by Easter Monday "every man and his dog seemed to be in Noosa" as every car space was full.

He said after the Easter break it was "back to emptiness - so where did everyone come from?"

Paul Drage posted on Facebook that police "should have been on the beach between Peregian and Sunrise".

"They could have easily handed out 100s of fines for ignorant people sun baking and close gathering not abiding by the rules," he said.

