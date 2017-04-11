27°
Praise for helping keep Peregian safe

Peter Gardiner | 11th Apr 2017 8:23 AM
ON THE JOB: Noosa heads SLSC patrol members at Peregian Beach have been commended for their efforts.
AFTER rescuing a flailing Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club from going under, Noosa heads SLSC has received official recognition for taking on these extra patrols.

Surf Life Saving Queensland chief operating officer George Hill said the "club members' actions to support a much-needed service at Peregian goes well above and beyond what's expected”.

Noosa stepped in to ensure a safe beach environment on this often rough open beach, despite having to find the extra resources.

"It is worth noting that, during this time, Noosa's patrol members have performed 114 preventative actions to proactively safeguard beachgoers at Peregian, performing 182 first aid treatments,” Mr Hill said.

And he praised the members' vigilance that has seen no rescues on the beach this season, rating it as an "exceptional” feat.

"These figures and actions are a tangible reflection of the vital role your club and its members continue to play when it comes to safeguarding and protecting Queensland's coastline.”

Club president Ross Fisher said the people who needed a pat on the back were the patrol people.

"They're the ones putting their hands up and going down there and they happen to patrol not just two beaches, Noosa and Peregian, but Noosa west, it's the river mouth, it's the North Shore,” he said.

"It's a huge commitment.”

And he said lifesaving clubs should not be judged by their amount of rescues but the tally of their preventative actions which most often stopped a potentially dangerous situation turning into a rescue.

And Peregian patrols have excelled in that regard.

Mr Fisher said there had been some in the community who had labelled the Noosa rescue as a takeover, but his club was totally committed to retaining patrol teams on the beach.

As well, the club pays almost $7000 a year for Saturday lifeguards to patrol.

The club has also changed the signage to put Peregian to the forefront of the clubhouse to "reflect some ownership back to the community”.

It says "Peregian Beach Life” and underneath it has "provided by Noosa Heads Life Saving”.

