Pre-loved fashion market on this weekend

RECYCLING isn't just glass and plastic - fashion can be recycled too.

In conjunction with the Noosa Council, the popular Peregian second-hand market Another Woman's Closet is coming to the Noosa Leisure Centre on Sunday.

The treasure trove of pre-loved clothes will promote the benefit of recycling for National Recycle Week this week.

It's a chance to pick up a new outfit or two while reducing the carbon footprint of fast fashion.

This is a free event to attend and no ticket is required, so just come along, bring your cash-filled wallets and have some fun meeting new people and enjoy the thrill of bringing new life to someone else's wardrobe.

Doors open 8am and the morning wraps up at 11am. There will be no ATM available so make sure to bring plenty of cash with you.

Stalls spaces are filling up fast, but sellers may still have time to apply by visiting tinyurl.com/yddpfxar.

All spaces are 3m by 3m and $35 each. Clothes must be ironed and presented on hangers or garment racks.