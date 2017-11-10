Menu
Pre-poll voting at Tafe building

Voting is compulsory
THE defunct Tafe building in Tewantin will be not only be used as a Noosa polling station this election - for two days it will also be a drive-through polling station.

Returning officer Robin Ramage said the Tafe building would offer drive-through pre-poll voting services for people with a disability on Monday, November 20, and on polling day itself, Saturday November 25, "weather dependent”.

Mr Ramage said the Tafe building, located off the roundabout at Cooroy Noosa Rd and St Andrews Dr, would also take over from the Outreach Centre as the venue for all pre-polling as well as on election day.

Pre-polling is available from Monday, November 13, and the Tafe campus, at 24 Cooroy Noosa Road, will be the only pre-polling centre in Noosa. The Outreach building on Eumundi-Noosa Rd is no longer available for pre-polling.

Hours of opening will be 9am-5pm, from Monday November 13, to Friday, November 17; 9am-4pm on Saturday November 18; 9am-5pm Monday November 20, to Thursday, November 23; and 9am-6pm on election eve, Friday, November 24.

Don't forget: compulsory preference voting is back. You can't just 'vote 1' anymore, or your ballot will be invalid. Number all seven candidates in your order of preference.

Noosa News

