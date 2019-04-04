Pre-prep fun and all while learning

TRANSITIONING to school at Noosaville is as easy as learning your A, B and Cs, with many pre preps already enrolling ready for 2020.

Last week another group of Early Learning Centre students joined the Noosaville Prep classes for Fun Day Friday.

Fun Day Fridays involves stimulating inquiry based learning experiences which support problem solving, communication and socialisation of young children; all necessary skills for young learners to start school for the first time.

"It's an important milestone when young children start school,” early years' co-ordinator Bec Smith said.

"Children adjusting to their first school year are strongly supported when they are familiar with their school environment.”

During these transition days school photographer, Sue Portch is capturing these moments.

"It was a pleasure to join the hive of excitement last week, with all the literacy and numeracy and even robotics activities with one of the highlights being the Fun Day Friday disco,” Ms Portch said.

"The energy and enthusiasm of the pre-preppies dancing up a storm with words and colour was contagious.”

Parents and children also came from neighbouring childcare centres and Ms Smith thanked Tewantin Noosa RSL for providing transport.

To have your 2020 or 2021 Prep child join in the transition to school activities, contact Noosaville State School on 54403222.