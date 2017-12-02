Menu
Pre-schoolers splash out for year's end

HAPPY DIP: Good Shepherd Lutheran College pre-school class of 2017 celebrate the year's end in Noosa River.
HAPPY DIP: Good Shepherd Lutheran College pre-school class of 2017 celebrate the year's end in Noosa River.
by Alan Lander

IF THE schoolies can do it, so can we.

That was the message from the ecstatic crowd of young revellers at Noosa River on Wednesday afternoon, as they celebrated their last day as pre-schoolers from Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

And it was a safe way to do it, as a large gathering of their parents watched on from the riverbank, trying to stay out of the rain at the same time.

But a little precipitation wasn't going to stop these youngsters on their final day - and it's all water anyway.

"There are about 45 in the pre-school year, but not all are here,” parent Kate Downing said.

"This is the class of

2017's last day,” Ms Downing said.

"We did this for our daughter two years ago.

"This has begun to be a regular event.”

