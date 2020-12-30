Precious memories stolen from grieving mother

A heartbroken mother has made a heartfelt plea for the return of a stolen iPhone that contains the precious last moments of her stillborn daughter Ava.

Laura Munro, her husband Daniel and son Max, 2, were enjoying the Alexandra Headland mini fair when an opportunistic thief swiped Mr Munro's phone.

She's now begging for its return and has offered a reward.

Ms Munro said her husband used the phone as light while inside a portaloo and walked out without it.

"He used his phone for a light so he could see and when he realised five minutes later I went back and the phone was gone," she said.

"He checked every portaloo and the phone was gone and it had in it had been turned off.

"We know it wasn't flat because he had plenty of charge on it."

The couple tried to search for the phone using tracing apps and contacting Telstra but have had no luck.

"It's been a bit tricky. It's very disappointing that they've done that," Ms Munro said.

"The phone has got a photo of our son on it so it's obvious that someone owns it with a family.

"They couldn't have got into it to get any information out because it's got a lock on it.

"But they definitely could have answered if it was able to ring."

Ms Munro said it's what is on the phone that's worth more than any device.

"There's photos of our son from right from when he was born up until now," she said.

"Back in October, we lost a little girl at 20 weeks so when we had to go through all that, we took some photos on my husband's phone of her in the hospital.

"We haven't had a chance to be able to put them on a computer because we're trying to wait for the right moment when we can actually look at those photos again.

"They were the only ones of her that's devastating thing."

Ms Munro said she just wants the phone back, no questions asked.

"Be honest and give the phone back," she said.

"If you want a new phone there's other ways to get it, just be a decent human being.

"It's our memories, it's all we've got her.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to bring her home from the hospital, so it means more than anything to get those back."

A report has been filed with Queensland Police.