In August 2000, Leonard John Fraser stands trial accused of murdering 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt as she walked home from school in Rockhampton.

This episode explores the key evidence presented at the trial, including the moments the case almost came undone.

But the most shocking revelations came after the verdict, when the public could finally learn about the killer's horrifying life of crime.

READ THE EXCLUSIVE STORY AND SEE PHOTOS HERE.