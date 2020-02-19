Menu
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
Pregnant teen’s murder trial to begin

Danielle Buckley
19th Feb 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
THE man accused of murdering pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor will stand trial next week - almost five years after the 16-year-old's disappearance.

Police will allege Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, murdered Miss Taylor on July 12, 2015, at Waterford West after meeting her on an online dating site.

 

Murder accused Rodney Williams.
Miss Taylor's body has never been found, despite desperate pleas from her family and extensive searches of Fernvale bushland, where police alleged Mr Williams dumped her body.

Mr Williams was arrested in August 2015 and committed to stand trial in 2018.

The trial will begin on Monday under Justice Ann Lyons and is expected to last at least three weeks.

