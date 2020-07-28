Menu
Police work to clear the scene of a three-car crash on the Centenary Hwy at Carole Park on Tuesday morning.
News

Pregnant woman, baby involved in three-car smash

Paige Ashby
28th Jul 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
UPDATE 10AM: A PREGNANT woman and baby have been assessed at the scene of a three-car smash on the Centenary Highway this morning.

Lengthy delays were expected following the nose-to-tail crash in the northbound lanes at Carole Park about 9.05am.

 

Police said a pregnant woman was treated for shock, while a four-week-old baby was also checked but was not injured in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

 

As of 9.30am, police reported traffic was backed up for more than 2km behind the crash.

The damaged vehicles were loaded on to tow trucks about 10am and traffic was beginning to flow again.

 

EARLIER: THERE are reports of multiple injuries and long traffic delays following a crash on the Centenary Highway this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a crash was reported on the northbound lanes at Carole Park about 9.05am.

Paramedics are assessing multiple patients at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, with reports of lengthy delays on the Centenary Hwy on the northbound side.

More to come

