Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

by Erin Lyons
2nd Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

 

A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google
The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

More Stories

assault crime nsw pregnant woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church’s outcry

        Premium Content Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church’s outcry

        Council News Despite a petition with up to 35,000 signatures, Noosa Council has confirmed they will not stand in the way of a sold-out Satanic Mass.

        Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        Premium Content Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        News Business group slams Qld’s COVID economic plan

        Family distressed after finding joey shot dead on property

        Premium Content Family distressed after finding joey shot dead on property

        Environment Family distressed after finding dead joey on property. GRAPHIC PICS

        Sex offender’s sleepover with child after disgusting bus act

        Premium Content Sex offender’s sleepover with child after disgusting bus act

        Crime A child sex offender failed to tell police he was living with kids