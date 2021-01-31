Premier ‘can’t tell us what she wants to achieve’

David Crisafulli has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unable to tell Queenslanders what she wants to achieve after being in the state's top jobs for six years.

Taking aim at the government on the sixth anniversary of the 2015 state election when Labor reclaimed power, Mr Crisafulli said a blueprint needed to be created to embark on an "era of job creation".

The Opposition Leader said it was important that the state had followed the health advice, but it was now time "to lead on our economic recovery".

"People were willing to cut the government some slack for not having a vision when it was elected in 2015," Mr Crisafulli said.

"But it's been six years and the Premier can't tell the state what she's achieved and what she wants to achieve."

David Crisafulli has called on the state government to create more jobs. Picture: Evan Morgan

He argued that there was no vision for the expansion of agriculture and mining, as well as no new ambitious tourism projects.

Writing an op-ed in today's The Sunday Mail, Mr Crisafulli's deputy - David Janetzki - claimed the Premier and the government had proven to be masters of the "blame game".

He pointed to the government's criticism of the recent CommSec State of the States report as an example, and made the same suggestion about their response to redundancies at Virgin.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles hit out at the LNP and touted the government's record, claiming the Opposition Leader was like the other LNP leaders of the past six years.

"The Palaszczuk Government has facilitated $20 billion worth of investment in resources projects and created more than 250,000 jobs over the last five years," he said.

"Before coronavirus, the Palaszczuk Government had grown the state's tourism industry by more than 30 per cent and created more than 30,000 jobs in this sector."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has defended the state government’s record under Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Mr Miles said Queensland was investing more on economic recovery than both NSW and Victoria as a percentage of GDP.

"We have kickstarted Queensland's renewables sector - now worth $8 billion, supporting 7000 jobs," he said.

"And we've stood shoulder to shoulder with our great Queensland farmers through seven years of drought, delivering thousands of kilometres of cluster fencing and millions of dollars for agriculture research all while the LNP at a federal level cut support."

Originally published as Premier 'can't tell us what she wants to achieve'