Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

27th Apr 2020 8:49 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier will will hold a press conference this morning to update the state on the latest coronavirus news.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

 

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential itms, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

 

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

 

Originally published as Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sad background to mermaid’s tale

        premium_icon Sad background to mermaid’s tale

        News ‘I’m needing to do little things to keep me from falling into a depressive slump.’

        Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

        premium_icon Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

        Health More new Coast cases than anywhere in state today

        Luxury vehicle stolen from Peregian

        premium_icon Luxury vehicle stolen from Peregian

        News Sunshine Coast Police are asking for assistance after a luxury vehicle was stolen...

        Celeb makes most of unexpected Noosa lockdown

        premium_icon Celeb makes most of unexpected Noosa lockdown

        News ‘Poor me, here we are in beautiful Noosa and we could be in 13 degrees in...