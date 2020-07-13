Premier fires up over Beattie advice

A POLITICAL tit-for-tat has erupted between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Peter Beattie, with the current Premier taking a swipe at the former Labor leader's ambitious plan to generate jobs, claiming he didn't live here.

But Mr Beattie told The Courier-Mail government should "never be scared of good ideas" regardless of where they come from, particularly if Queensland was the winner.

The former Queensland premier, who held the top job for almost a decade, revealed a bold 11-point plan to kickstart jobs, including supporting a new Bradfield Scheme.

Peter Beattie’s advice didn’t go down well with Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday said Mr Beattie didn't live in Queensland, when asked what she thought of his ideas.

"The next time Mr Beattie wants to visit Queensland, I'm happy to have a meeting with him but he lives in New South Wales and we have our own plan for economic recovery," she said.

"We're following that plan and that plan is working."

She said the next stage of the Government's recovery blueprint would focus on young people, skills and training.

Mr Beattie yesterday said he would always be a Queenslander.

"It doesn't matter whether I'm temporarily in New South Wales or not," he said.

"I would have thought the important thing is to look at the quality of ideas," he said.

"It's about what's good for Queensland."

Mr Beattie said he looked forward to meeting with Ms Palaszczuk in the future.

As part of his blueprint, the former leader also suggested partnering with the NSW Government to encourage tourism and corporate partnerships.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would consider partnering with the southern state while also backing the idea of creating a travel bubble with New Zealand.

"A government I lead will implement our economic plan to secure a decade of jobs, to get Queensland working again and drag ourselves out of the recession and one of the ways we will do that is by giving business certainty with our no new tax guarantee," she said.

"No new taxes sends the signal that Queensland will be open for business under LNP, boosting business confidence to invest and create more local jobs."

