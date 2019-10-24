Premier food festival announce big change

BIG CHANGE: Shane Fairweather from Land & Sea, Craig Masterston from Heads of Noosa and John Scott Madill from Boiling Pot cheer to Noosa Food and Wines Festivals' new name: Noosa Eat and Drink Festival.

FESTIVAL-goers looking forward to Noosa’s premier food and wine experience will have to become used to a new name after a big change was announced for the event in 2020.

Tourism Noosa have announced Noosa Eat and Drink Festival will launch next year, swapping out it’s former Noosa Food and Wine Festival name.

Festival Director Sheridah Puttick said the name change will represent the evolution of the festival to encompass more of what they have to offer.

This comes as sales from last year’s festival showed increasing popularity for craft beers and sprits.

“We really felt it was time to represent what our festival is about, a true celebration of Australian eating and drinking,” Ms Puttick said.

“Drinking wine for sure, but also drinking a myriad of other delicious things, many of which are distinctively homegrown”.

“The Noosa Eat & Drink Festival better reflects Noosa with our range of breweries, craft distilleries and coffee roasters.

“For the first time last year, the top ten drink sales at the festival were made up of a bevy of beverages with sparkling wine, rose, ginger beer, gin, whisky and craft beer leading in the mix”.

Tourism Noosa chairman Drew Pearson said: “The Festival has always led the way in Australia as the benchmark for a quality and innovative eating and drinking experience.”

“We are pleased that we remain a leader in the delivery and display of what our industry can offer both our locals and visitors alike.”

Noosa Eat and Drink will run from May 14—17, 2020.