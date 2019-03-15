Premier here in Noosa for council 'pow wow'

TWO rather large and serious looking security types are not the usual welcome at Noosa Council's Pelican St chambers front entrance.

There was little surprise when Mayor Tony Wellington later confirmed the muscle in Tewantin on Tuesday afternoon was not for his personal protection, but to secure the way for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to enter the administration building.

The Premier and her cabinet had been governing from the Sunshine Coast and took time to visit the northern seat of local government power alongside Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe.

Ms Palaszczuk revealed she is no stranger to Noosa, visiting frequently like most visitors to enjoy the local charms, but was keen to sit down and discuss local issues in the mayor's office, while Mr Hinchliffe sat down with the full council to talk business.

"The State Cabinet met here on the Sunshine Coast earlier in the week so I grabbed the opportunity to invite the Premier to Noosa,” Cr Wellington said.

"We enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion about Noosa matters. I was able to thank her government for their investment in both our Peregian Digital Hub and also the ground-breaking Yurol/Ringtail conservation land deal.

"Other topics of conversation included sustainable tourism, the new planning scheme, our local economic initiatives, actions around the health and biodiversity of the Noosa River, and the impact of on-line short-term rentals.

The mayor said the Premier showed keen interest in the long-term plans to develop a regional art gallery capable of exhibiting substantial touring exhibitions.

"Following the discussion with the Premier, I am pleased to say that Minister Hinchliffe met with all the Noosa councillors to discuss his proposed range of reforms for local government,” he said.

"Both the Premier and the minister were very generous with their time.

"Meanwhile, I have been meeting with other state ministers during the week to discuss specific issues of relevance to their portfolios.

"Topics have included the long-awaited upgrade to Beckmans Rd otherwise known as the Tewantin Bypass, the troublesome state controlled Cooroy intersections at Myall/Elm and Diamond/Elm and various other matters."