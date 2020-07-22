Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a morning meeting over coffee with Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton. Photo: Matt Collins
Politics

Premier makes the most of Sunshine Coast visit

Matt Collins
22nd Jul 2020 11:15 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the most of fine dining and great coffee during her recent visit to Noosa.

The state Labor leader enjoyed some downtime away from the cameras with a sumptuous dinner at Maisie's Seafood and Steakhouse on Noosaville's Gympie Tce and morning coffee at Tewantin's Zabe Espresso Bar.

She said she was heartened to see Noosa businesses were beginning to recover post COVID lockdowns.

"Maisie's was packed," she said.

She praised Noosa residents for opening up the region to interstate sporting teams, such as AFL, NRL and netball, and she encouraged families to make the most of them being in our region.

"People should go and see the netball. There will be some games played on the Sunshine Coast," she said.

"I can't go and see The Saints (AFL team) while I'm here, but I really wish I could."

During morning coffee, Mc Palaszczuk caught up with Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton who said spending time with the Premier was a great opportunity for the Noosa region.

"Our community always appreciate visits from the Premier or ministers, and today was a lovely surprise for Zabe customers and those street side in Tewantin," she said.

"The coffee was a perfect setting to update on, and discuss, issues confronting our residents and businesses during COVID recovery and beyond, and to share what an incredible job everyone has done over the past months."

