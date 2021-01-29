Premier renews bailout plea on COVID emergency anniversary

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for an extension of JobKeeper as Queensland recorded one new COVID-19 case.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, on the anniversary of the state declaring the virus a public health emergency.

She said the latest case was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland would continue to support the state's tourism industry, but repeated calls on the Federal Government to continue JobKeeper payments to help tourism operators "get back on their feet".

She said quarantine was a Federal responsibility.

"Because now we have this UK strain, I really think there needs to be more of a national input in the way in which do quarantine," the Premier said.

"I think there does need to be more of an appreciation and an understanding that that quarantine is our last line of defence."

It comes as NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has accused Queensland of asking taxpayers to bail the state out for the economic hit from its own hardline border closures, as Ms Palaszczuk called on the federal government for a JobKeeper extension to prop up her ailing tourism industry.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Stewart McLean

"Queensland, closed one day, asking someone else to pick up the tab the next," Mr Perrottet said. "People in NSW have not only been banned from entering Queensland, but Queensland wants the taxpayers of NSW to pay for that decision."

Ms Palaszczuk said 1.2 million vehicles had been processed at the state's borders during the past year.

She thanked the state's emergency response staff for keeping Queenslanders safe.

"This has been a mighty Queensland effort," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland's results during the pandemic "are phenomenal".

Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said Queensland was in an "extraordinary position" in the midst of a global pandemic.

China Eastern Airlines cabin crew are seen wearing protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport on the day a public health emergency was declared in the state. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"We still will continue to see cases," Dr Bennett said.

"We continue to monitor the situation overseas."

Dr Bennett said today was a day for celebrating the position Queensland was in.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said Queensland was watching the situation in New Zealand closely after community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, across the Tasman.

Ms D'Ath said Queensland had recorded 1309 cases of COVID-19 in the past year, with six deaths.

Five of the Queenslanders who have died had been on cruise ships before contracting the pandemic virus.

Ms D'Ath said Queensland had the lowest COVID-19 restrictions across the country, including allowing dancing.

"It's been an extraordinary effort, it's not over yet," Ms D'Ath said.

She thanked Queenslanders for complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the police strategy had been one of "compassion, communication, and then compliance".

Ms Carroll's deputy Steve Gollschewski said the state's coronavirus response was the largest emergency response in the history of Queensland.

Mr Gollschewski said Queensland had 19 hotels that were still involved in the quarantine of thousands of returned travellers.

Originally published as Premier renews bailout plea on COVID emergency anniversary