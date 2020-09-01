Premier splashes $55m for carbon farming projects

THEY are not on any MP's hit list but the Premier is about to commit a massive $55 million to key carbon farming projects north of Cairns.

Annastacia Palaszczuk will use the second day of her Cabinet visit to Cairns to unveil funding from the $500 million Land Restoration Fund for seven groundbreaking Far North initiatives.

The suite of projects will work to revive vast stretches of native forest and protect wetlands affected by generations of agricultural industry.

Ms Palaszczuk said nearly $93 million in the first round of grants would go to 21 projects across the state, creating almost 690 jobs - with 400 of those in the Far North.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (front) with (from left) Cairns MP Michael Healy, Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen, TTNQ chairwoman Wendy Morris, Barron River MP Craig Crawford, Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt, Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Cook MP Cynthia Lui during a Community Cabinet visit to Cairns. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

"This means jobs for ecologists, graziers, Indigenous rangers, fire managers, foresters, tradies for things like fencing, irrigation and earthmoving as well as specialist skills like laser levelling, mapping and helicopter pilots," she said.

Among the successful projects is the Kinrara Dry Tropics Regeneration Project to regenerate native forest, to help to restore threatened ecosystems and protect wetlands at Kinrara Cattle Station at Mount Garnet.

The Northern Aurukun Savanna Burning Project will protect gallery forest along wetlands while supporting Traditional Owners' connection to country.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) meets Gold Coast tourists Jan Causer and Lynn Messer during the State Government's Cabinet visit to Cairns. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

Meanwhile, the Dry Rainforest Restoration and Terrestrial Laser Scanning project which will work to revegetate three properties in the Cape.

Cook MP Cynthia Lui, whose electorate will receive the lion's share of funding, said the announcement would give a "much-needed boost" to the economy.

University of Melbourne Professor Marcia Langton chaired the independent panel tasked with putting forward worthy projects for funding.

"The portfolio of 21 projects we have put forward for investment will potentially see more than $90 million offered to Queensland farmers, land managers and landowners from the Cape to central Queensland down to the south west," she said.

"The successful projects from First Nations applicants reflect an enormous commitment to land restoration, which the panel found to be inspiring."

Originally published as Premier reveals huge $55m wild card cash for FNQ