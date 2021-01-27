Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Politics

Premier says not to crime victim compo idea

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
27th Jan 2021 6:33 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has brushed off the Katter's Australian Party proposal to implement compensation for victims of crime.

The KAP has yesterday announced an extraordinary plan to give victims thousands in compensation when they live in designated "hot spots".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
The scheme would offer standards rates of compensation for various offences would be available, for example, $5000 for victims of home and business break-ins.

Hot spots would be designated based on the area's rate of crime in comparison to the state average.

Ms Palaszczuk said that kind of compensation "does not exist in any other jurisdiction" and that she couldn't see the policy coming into play.

Opposition spokesman for police Dale Last said the policy completely ignored the underlying issues that lead to systemic youth crime issues.

"All this is doing is paying the victims, and it's not dealing with the actual issue of juvenile crime in this community," Mr Last said.

"Certainly, there are victims out there who are seriously hurting as a consequence of having a vehicle stolen or their houses broken into, but simply giving them a check, because they've been a victim of crime, is not going to address this issue in the longer term."

The Burdekin MP said there needed to be short, medium and long-term goals when it came to helping turn young offenders lives around.

But KAP leader Robbie Katter said at least his party was trying to come up with a solution.

He said the two major parties had not come up with a compressive crime plan that dealt with the situation North Queensland was facing.

Mr Katter said the government should not be "afraid" to implement a policy if the Premier was "genuine" about addressing the problem.

He added that when the three KAP policies - the relocation sentencing, longer sentences and the new compensation policy - work together, it addresses the underlying and long-term issues with crime.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Premier snubs crime victim compo idea

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto believes the Katter’s crime plan addresses both the short, medium and long-term issues the region is facing PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
