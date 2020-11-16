Premier takes swipe at political enemy

Annastacia Palaszczuk has thrown down the gauntlet to her opposition colleagues, saying she wouldn't be surprised if the LNP split in the coming years.

The Queensland premier made the inflammatory comments from the seat of Nicklin on Monday, which Labor won for the first time in more than 100 years in the October 31 state election.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Sunshine Coast electorate was once the heartland for The Nationals.

"This is a very strong signal to the LNP that the Liberals are consuming the National Party," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took cabinet to the Sunshine Coast on Monday for its first meeting since the election. Picture: Patrick Woods

The premier questioned what the party stood for now both Katter's Australian Party and Labor had made inroads in its traditional strongholds across the state.

"This is a very interesting story for the LNP and it would not surprise me if over the course of these four years that we saw the Liberal National Party in Queensland split for another time," she said.

"They need to be taking a very close look at what's been happening around the state."

Ms Palaszczuk's predictions came after the sunshine state recorded another day without any new COVID-19 cases, but prepared to slam the door shut on Adelaide because of an outbreak.

