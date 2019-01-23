Premiere of new Williamson play at The J

Aileen Huynh and Claudia Barrie rehearsing for David Williamson's play The Big Time

IN A world obsessed with social media, selfies and celebrity, David Williamson's new comedy play The Big Time will have its Queensland premiere as part of a four-performance-only season at The J Noosa from March 21-23.

Presented by NOOSA alive! festival in association with Sydney's Ensemble Theatre company, The Big Time's stellar cast includes Claudia Barrie, Zoe Carides, Aileen Huyn, Matt Minto and Jeremy Waters and is directed by Mark Kilmurry.

The play follows the story of Celia and Vicki, two women who were best friends at drama school.

Celia is a high profile soap star earning ridiculous amounts of money and enjoying a celebrity lifestyle.

Vicki is scraping by playing gritty, critically acclaimed roles in independent theatre.

When Vicki proposes they collaborate on an ambitious new film project, it could be a big opportunity for both to prove their mettle in the industry, but are Vicki's motives as well-intentioned as they seem, or will jealousy rear its ugly head?

As the most produced playwright in the history of Australian theatre, David Williamson is renowned for tapping into the social pulse of the time.

The Big Time is no exception with Williamson's trademark satirical pen finding razor-sharp form in this clever, stylish and sophisticated comedy.

Director, Mark Kilmurry explains more.

"The Big Time has at its core loneliness, desperation, jealousy, ambition, betrayal while creating a world of likable characters that make us laugh, Mark said.

"David Williamson is very good at finding the heightened essence of the world, at once allowing us to laugh and sympathise while recognising the truths of who we are.

"The Big Time questions the price of fame, ambition, friendship and what it takes to be true to yourself.”

Details

What: The Big Time by David Williamson

When: March 21, 22, 23 at 7.30pm and March 23 at 2pm

Two hours with intermission. Recommended for ages 14+ (strong language)

Where: The J Theatre, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Tickets: $60-$65.

Book: www.noosaalive.com.au/