Prepare for natural disasters with Pomona workshop

Storm clouds rolling in over Peregian Springs are a timely reminder to be prepared for a natural disaster.

WOULD you be prepared if a natural disaster struck?

With storm season well and truly here, the Pomona Community House will host a free disaster preparedness workshop with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Next Wednesday, December 13, emergency workers will discuss options for keeping your house and family secure in the event of fires, floods, storms or cyclones.

Regional community engagement officer Julie Bruynius said part of the workshop would include focussing on individual's circumstances and preparedness for a severe weather event.

"We'll be talking about household preparedness, fire safety, steps to take to be prepared,” Ms Bruynius said.

"We'll have a discussion about experiences of disasters, and an assessment of people's homes and their current preparedness.

"It's looking the potential risks for emergency events.

"We often think it's just about floods, but even losing power for a few days can be an emergency.”

Ms Bruynius said Queensland was looking at a very wet summer with an increased risk of flooding.

"There will be rain events, with at least one cyclone event,” Ms Bruynius said.

Attendees must register by calling 54852427. Morning tea will be provided.