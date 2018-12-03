Menu
BUSHFIRE: Haze envelops the southern side of Curtis Island, with an active fire to the north.
UPDATE: Curtis Island now urged to 'prepare to leave'

Mark Zita
by
3rd Dec 2018 11:10 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM

12.00PM: QFES has also advised that residents on Curtis Island must 'prepare to leave'

The bushfire warning level is at 'watch and act'.

At 11.55am, an unpredictable fire is travelling from Reserve Esplanade in a northerly direction towards the coastline.

"The fire is likely to impact this area," the update said.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan.   "If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."  

EARLIER: THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised a bushfire in Lowmead could get worse. 

As of 10.45am, it is burning within the boundaries of Mackellor Road and Clarke Road.

They advise however conditions could change quickly and increased fire danger ratings are forecast today.

Multiple fire crews are on scene backburning on the northern and western control lines.

This is a breaking news event, more details to follow.

bushfire alert cq bushfires cq fires lowmead
