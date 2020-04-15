PREPARE NOW: Urgent plea to be bushfire ready

QFES are urging residents to prepare for bushfire season. Photo Lachie Millard

AFTER a devastating bushfire season last year, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents to use this home isolation period to prepare their properties for another year ahead.

2019 saw three major bushfire emergencies across the Noosa region.

In September residents were evacuated across Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Weyba as a fire storm threatened coastal properties and destroyed the home of Pam Murphy.

Then November saw nearly 8000 forced to flea their homes from Cooroibah, Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and Tewantin as the region saw yet again more heartbreak and devastation. The forever home of David and Holly Kemp burnt to the ground while a teenage boy told his terrifying tale survival. Several sheds and live-in dwelling were also destroyed.

In mid December residents of north Peregian Springs, Weyba and a Doonan street were forced to leave when fire again threatened properties.

Now QFES Commissioner Greg Leach has urged the community to be proactive in the wake of a severe 2019 bushfire season, which burnt more than 7.7 million hectares of land and destroyed 49 houses, 68 sheds and five commercial buildings.

“The impact of the prolonged and heightened 2019 bushfire season should prompt residents to spend time now preparing,” Mr Leach said.

“An adequately prepared property can help reduce the severity of a bushfire, which is why everyone in rural and urban areas need to take simple steps now to prepare their properties.”

Residents are advised to remove leaves and leaf litter, clear gutters, trim overhanging branches and keep lawns short to prevent bush and grass fires from starting and spreading on their property.

“We will be working to minimise the bushfire risk, but bushfire prevention is a community effort.

Mr Leach encouraged residents to reach out to their local Rural Fire Service brigade if they needed assistance.

QFES is also asking the question: “what will you be doing to prepare for a bushfire?”

Mr Leach said maintaining a Bushfire Survival Plan was important for every family.

“A well-thought-out plan could make all the difference once bushfire season is underway,” he said.

“This is because a plan should clearly state what action will be taken if a bushfire is in the area.

“Combined with property preparation, a bushfire survival plan is an effective measure individuals and families can take ahead of this year’s bushfire season.”

For more information and to prepare your plan visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.