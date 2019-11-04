Prepare to leave: Fire bears down on community

RESIDENTS of Villeneuve northwest of Brisbane are being warned to prepare to leave as a fast-moving fire ravages bushland east of Kilcoy.

As of 3:15pm a large grass fire was burning towards the west of Alma Court and Axelsen Drive, Villeneuve.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire and water bombing was about to commence.

No homes currently under threat, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were urging residents in the area to be ready to leave if the situation worsened.