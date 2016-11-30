29°
News

Preparing for bushfire season

Amber Macpherson | 29th Nov 2016 5:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EXPERTS are predicting an extended bushfire season, so Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging the public to be bushfire ready.

For Queensland, the bushfire season begins in July, so preparing your family and your property is more crucial than ever.

As the Rural Fire Service website states: "Homes don't have to be in the bush to be threatened by bushfires - just close enough to be affected by burning material, embers and smoke.

"It's too late to start planning as a fire is approaching.

"Prepare your property and family now, so everyone knows what actions to take to survive."

Leaving early

Evacuating your home in the case of a bushfire must be done well before a bushfire threatens your home and before roads become hazardous.

It's imperative to have a bushfire emergency kit which contains the following items:

Long sleeve shirts, jeans, boots, hats, safety goggles, bottled water for all family members, battery-operated radio, batteries, mobile phone and charger, natural-fibred blankets, passports and birth certificates, wallets, medications, family photos, valuables and documents, and items such as children's toys and books.

Staying

You may be able to stay in your property if the fire has a danger rating of low-moderate to very high.

Include the following items in your bushfire emergency kit if you make the decision to stay:

Safety goggles, smoke mask, gloves, first aid kit, towels, ladder, shovel, mop, bucket, hoses, fire extinguisher, knapsack sprayer.

Prepare your property

A well-prepared property stands a greater chance of surviving a bushfire. Undertake the following actions to prepare your home:

Move cars to a safe location.

Remove garden furniture, door mats and other items.

Close windows and doors and shut blinds.

Take down curtains and move furniture away from windows.

Seal gaps under doors and windows with wet towels.

Bring pets inside and restrain them (leash, cage or secure room) and provide water.

Block downpipes (at the top) and fill gutters with water if possible.

Wet down the sides of buildings, decks and close shrubbery in the likely path of the bushfire.

Wet down fine fuels close to buildings.

Turn on garden sprinklers for 30 minutes before the bushfire arrives.

Fill containers with water - baths, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins.

Tune in to warnings to monitor local radio, websites or social media for updates.

Put on protective clothing.

Drink lots of water.

These actions can help to salvage your property in the event of a bushfire, even if you plan on evacuating the property early.

 

FIRE: A Fire Danger Rating sign assesses the possible damage to the community should a bushfire occur on a given day.
FIRE: A Fire Danger Rating sign assesses the possible damage to the community should a bushfire occur on a given day. Harry Clarke

Tune in

A fire crew may not be able to assist your home in the event of a bushfire, and fire warnings may not be issued as a fire approaches.

Tune in to the ABC for regular updates, which in the Noosa area is 90.3FM, and follow websites and social media.

Contact the Noosa Council on 5329 6500 or visit their website.

Fire Danger Ratings

The FDR is an assessment of the potential fire behaviour, the difficulty of suppressing a fire and the potential impact on the community should a bushfire occur on a given day. In the event of an FDR of severe to catastrophic, QFES advises evacuating your home as the only option for survival.

More info

Visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au for more information, to learn the risk of bushfire to your home, and to create a bushfire survival plan.

Noosa News

Topics:  bushfire bushfire season fire danger noosa queensland fire and emergency services rural fire service

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Santa turns on lights at Hastings St Christmas Tree

HOORAY: Santa swapped his sleigh for a Mustang for his Noosa visit and, with a wave of his arms, turned the Hastings Street Christmas tree lights on.

The Hastings St Christmas Tree lighting was performed by Santa

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

AUSSIE TALENT: Noosa is in for a treat with the Rubens.

The Rubens are heading to Noosa this week for a free show

Looking to provide a Happy Hub

MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub.

Noosa woman helps out youngsters in need

Local Partners

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

SOAP BOX: It's beginning to look a lot like...

Woodford Folk Festival starts on December 27.

The count down begins

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Paint Your Own Picture

67D South Coolum Road, Coolum Beach 4573

Residential Land Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on ... $315,000

Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on this beautiful 800m2 gentle slopping block of land. Enjoy what Coolum Beach has to offer...

** Perfect Lifestyle on 16 Hectares with Water Frontage is ready for you to build your dream home! **

457 Bli Bli Road, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land This is one of those properties that you have only dared to ... Price by...

This is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Perfect for the mad keen...

SCOUTING FOR A &quot;HOUSE SIZE&quot; DUPLEX? THE SIZE WILL CERTAINLY SURPRISE!!

1 and 2/12 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

Duplex 3 2 2 Offers over...

The great news is I have 2 of these cracking duplexes for sale@ $385,000+ each. Sellers instructions is to make your offer now,you might just be surprised!!! Buy...

Character Home with views

3 Anaheim Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 Mid to High...

Due to the owner's health condition, this character home must be sold! Dom Fernandez of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to present this home, boasting numerous...

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount Ninderry. Designed to catch the summer sea...

Central Coast Lifestyle

11 235 Paynters Creek Road, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly ... AUCTION SUN 11TH...

A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly central location. The 6,156m² allotment features an easy-build site offering fabulous...

Room For The Brady Bunch!!

1 Nevis Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 5 2 2 Offers In The...

Located on a fully fenced 619m2 block in Parrearra is this spacious 'one off' architecturally designed family home; complete with five bedrooms with room for...

LOCATION LOCATION - PRIME COTTON TREE TOP FLOOR APARTMENT

8/51-53 Beach Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Apartment 3 2 1 $489,500

*Inspect by Prior Registration: Saturday 3rd Dec - contact Larena for time* What an opportunity to buy in highly sought after Cotton Tree! Just a minute's walk to...

We&#39;ve Saved The Best Until Last - Outstanding Home In A Quality Court Location-916M2 Land!!

4 Jill Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 $499,000

OPEN SATURDAY 1pm--1.30pm .4 Jill Court Bli Bli - the address sums it up and pretty much speaks for itself. First time ever to the market and sure to be a hit with...

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

28 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,395,000

A fantastic opportunity presents to purchase this modern, light filled waterfront home. Spanning two levels, the property enjoys a peaceful waterfront setting...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

State Govt's sand mine assessment based on developer's data

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

No site inspection done by State Govt before key resource proposal

Shock sand mine decision 'could undermine legal battle'

OPPOSED: Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers in October when the proposal was refused.

Plans to make sand mine site a resource area could decide court case

Sekisui goes public with development proposal

Evan Aldridge, Sekisui House, with the first iteration of the plan in 2015.

Round two for the developer's controversial plans

Local lad wins national prize for luxury Coast home

Glitzy pad wows judges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!