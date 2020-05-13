Preparing for the tourist comeback

Looking ahead to getting back to the Noosa Inspiration Centre are Wendy Cutting and Bernadine Devereux.

THEY are the local knowledge-rich Tourism Noosa “foot soldiers” who usually keep the Noosa Inspiration Centre in Hastings St pumping out vital visitor information.

And even though the 100 plus volunteers have been stood down due to the COVID-19 restrictions, they have been making the most of their self-isolating awaiting their comeback.

During the past seven weeks, Tourism Noosa’s head of visitor experience Jasmin Boyd said as well as taking a well-earned break over the past seven weeks, the incredible team of volunteers were also staying connected with their ‘Tourism Noosa family’.

The team is aware keeping involved and informed is important and the group have set a few challenges over the past few weeks including this week completing the free Infection Control COVID Certificate.

And one of the “amazing vollies” Bernadine Devereux completed it within 90 minutes of the challenge being posted to set the standard.

“Through a weekly informal update via email, regular telephone calls and our closed group Facebook page we are uniting our vollies and chatting with them regularly,” Ms Boyd said.

“Many are also talking to each other during their usual shift time and they are appreciative of the contact.

“Like our volunteers, we are looking forward to when restrictions are lifted and we can welcome back our knowledgeable volunteers who are the backbone of our centres,” she said.

Ms Boyd said mental health and wellbeing is very important “particularly in these self-isolating times and we know that many of our volunteers would miss their weekly shifts as ambassadors in our centres”.

Volunteer Sue Havilah said she was missing her Tuesday mornings at the centre while Carol Blake said: “Continued contact is appreciated. It’s good that we vollies have made a lot of good friends through volunteering over the years”.

Heidi Schum said: “Thank you for the updates, it is very much appreciated keeping us connected.

“After all, we are a huge family and some of us have been working together for many, many years as you know. Staying together and we will get through this together.”