Presidential pin a rare honour for Lions Club

THE Tewantin Noosa Lions Club celebrated 50 years of helping and connecting the community this month.

An anniversary event at the Tewantin Noosa RSL attracted 135 people, including current and past club members, representatives from the Gympie Lions, and members of other local community groups.

State Member for Noosa Glen Elmes

presented Tewantin Noosa Lions president David Watts with a special gift to mark the occasion, a rare Presidential Lions Pin, which travelled all the way from Mauritius.

"Just before Christmas last year I had the honour of being selected by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to go to Mauritius and assist them with the launch of their parliament's first public broadcast of the proceedings of their National Assembly,” Mr Elmes said.

"While I was in the capital, Port Lois, I met by chance Chancellor Bob Corlew, the president of Lions International.

"This gentleman from Tennessee embodied the spirit of the Lions, and during our conversations I spoke of the three Lions clubs in the Noosa Electorate and the great work they do.

"I presented him with a pair of parliamentary cuff links and tie, and he reciprocated with three Presidential pins, one for each club.

"David was thrilled to say the least.”