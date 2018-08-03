Menu
WINNERS:Paul Henricks with Winners Michael Sorrensen & Allan Newman & Coolum President Keith Wilson.
Community

Prestige pair wins five comp games

3rd Aug 2018 10:03 AM

BOWLS: A full field of 40 teams with players from all parts of Australia and New Zealand competed for $5000 in prizemoney at the Annual Bowlers Paradise Prestige Pairs at Coolum Beach Bowls Club.

Fantastic greens, great sportsmanship and brilliant winter sunshine provided the backdrop for a sensational weekend of bowls.

The event was won by Club Maroochy players Michael Sorrensen and Allan Newman, who won all five games. The runners-up prize went to Peter Worth and Paul Henricks, who also won all 5 games.

