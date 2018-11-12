Prestigious award for local principal

OUTSTANDING Principal of the Year Award is something David McInnes can add to his credentials, after the head of St Teresa's Catholic College took out the award last month.

Each year the Queensland School Library Association awards one principal the prestigious title to recognise and encourage continued support for the library and library staff. Mr McInnes was honoured to take the award and said the library was a vital part of the student's education.

"The quality of the library and its resources plays an important role in any college,” he said. "It is a hub that has a hugely positive influence on the learning culture at St Teresa's.”

Mr McInnes is heavily involved in literacy events within the college and teacher librarian Debra McGhee said his support provided a wide range of relevant resources and services for contemporary learning.

"Mr McInnes promotes library services and ensures that the college community values the importance of the library,” Ms McGhee said.