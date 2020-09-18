Prestigious school’s former principal charged with fraud

The former principal of one of a prestigious and high-achieving school has been charged with multiple offences including fraud and misconduct.

A prominent former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has been charged with 35 criminal offences following an extensive CCC investigation.

John Webster, the former principal of Wellers Hill State School, was yesterday charged with the offences, which include fraud and misconduct.

The Courier-Mail understands Webster was stood down from his role at the school after it became apparent he was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, headed by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission.

During his reign as principal, Webster was also a member of the management committee for the Queensland Association of State School Principals (QASSP), his LinkedIn profile states.

Wellers Hill State School, which is now under the principalship of Vicki Caldow, is one of the state's most recognised primary schools for its excellence as a Bilingual School.

As an Independent Public School, Wellers Hill, located in Brisbane's affluent Tarragindi, teaches Australian Curriculum in both English and Japanese.

The Independent Public Schools (IPS) model was introduced by the Newman Government in 2013, and grants more autonomy to the participating 250 state schools.

The program's future remains under a cloud after The Courier-Mail revealed Education Minister Grace Grace had this year refused to say whether it would continue funding the controversial program if the Palaszczuk Government was elected.

It has been long opposed by the Queensland Teachers' Union and supported by the state's Opposition, the LNP.

Wellers Hill State School.

The CCC yesterday released a statement following the charges, where they confirmed a 59-year-old Camp Hill man had been charged.

"It will be alleged in court the man misused his department issued corporate credit card and dishonestly obtained money relating to school activities," the CCC statement said.

"The CCC has advised the Department of Education's ethical standards unit about this matter.

"As these matters are now before the court, and the investigation remains ongoing, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

Webster is due to face court on December 17, charged with:

32x counts of fraud: dishonest application of property, subject of trust/ direction/ condition/ on account of another by employee;

2x counts of fraud: dishonestly gain benefit/advantage by employee;

1x count of misconduct in relation to public office.

