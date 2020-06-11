Menu
Unitywater is freezing prices for the next year for Coast residents.
Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

Staff Reporter
11th Jun 2020 3:33 PM
A WATER utility company is freezing all prices for the next year to support residents and businesses doing it tough during the pandemic.

From July 1, Unitywater is also waiving trade waste permit fees for eligible businesses for the following six months, saving small to medium business owners up to $1625.

It’s the sixth year in a row the utility has frozen water and sewerage usage charges for Sunshine Coast and Noosa residents.

Unitywater chairman Jim Soorley said the new measures bolstered existing coronavirus customer support measures announced in early April, which included an extra 30 days to pay and no interest on overdue bills.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to support our customers during this time,” Mr Soorley said.

THE COAST AREAS MORE RELIANT ON JOBKEEPER REVEALED

“We hope that these measures will provide some stability and relief to local residents and businesses, during what has been, and is still for many, a stressful and challenging time.

“Local businesses are the foundation of our regional community and economy, and we’re backing those that have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions, to relieve some of the pressure on operating costs so these businesses can focus on recovery.”

Price freezes will come into effect from July 1, 2020, for 12 months, and the waiving of trade waste permit fees will apply from July 1, 2020, for six months.

“We know that some customers are facing financial pressure and encourage any customer who may have trouble paying their bill to contact us as soon as possible so that we can help them,” Mr Soorley said.

Customers may notice an increase on their total bill due to the State Government Bulk Water charge, which is increasing by 5.72 per cent.

