Margot Robbie’s teen home cost revealed

Margot Robbie in Hawaii … "Mum struggling with her Lei" Picture: @margotrobbie/Instagram

The sale price of the South East Queensland home that Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie paid off for her mum has been revealed.

Her mother Sarie Kessler had bought the property in 2007 for $488,500 according to CoreLogic - when Robbie was 17.

Seven years later, when Robbie's Hollywood star was truly shining, the Aussie actor paid off the entire mortgage as a 60th birthday gift.

Holl­ywood superstar Margot Robbie's mother Sarie Kessler sold her Gold Coast house before auction.

Sarie Kessler had the home for 11 years.

The Southport property was up for auction earlier this year by Kessler, but was quickly taken off the market after getting an offer too good to refuse. That offer was $630,000.

Robbie has made regular visits to the Southport family home in between film projects.

The film star has previously described her mother as "the sweetest person on Earth" and even took her to the 80th Annual Academy Awards.

Margot Robbie paid off her mum’s mortgage for a 60th birthday present.